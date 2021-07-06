Mass of Christian burial for William and Geraldine will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Geraldine “Jerry,” age 85, passed away on December 5, 2020 and William, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021, both in Elk River, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
