William "Bill" Albert Johnson, age 79, of Buffalo and formerly of Elk River passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Buffalo.
He was born on December 14, 1942 in Anderson, Indiana the son of Winston A. and Virginia L. (Baldwin) Johnson.
Bill graduated from Osseo High School in 1961. He was a member of the US Marine Corp Reserves.
He was employed by Spancrete in Osseo. Retired after 20 years at Functional Industries. Bill was a true outdoorsman, member of Elk River Saddle Club, Life member of the NRA, former participant in The Buffalo Rodeo and an avid horseman. He suffered a TBI in a motor vehicle accident in 1971.
Survived by former spouse: Barbara "Bobby" Johnson; children: Michelle (Zeca) Santana, Merissa (Randy) Johnson, Marnie Johnson, Mary (Pete) Parks, Wade (Leana) Johnson and Warne (Jenny) Johnson; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a brother: Russell (Pam) Johnson; a sister: Mary Lou Pakusch; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service was Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo with visitation one hour prior to services. Lunch to follow at Bison Creek Event Center.
Spring inurnment will be held at Otsego Cemetery. Serving the family...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.