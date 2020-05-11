Wilfred James Leger, age 82 of Rogers, passed away May 6, 2020. Preceded in death by beautiful wife Jane, parents Adlore and Amelia, sisters Theresa and Alice, and brother Stanley. Survived by brother Vern; sisters Ruth, Evelyn and Judy, sons Mark (Sharyn), Clint (Teri), and Barry; daughters Denise (Lon), Janelle, and Jenny (Greg). He had 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was a Barber, Salesman, Horse Trainer/Handler, raised dogs for the love of hunting with family and friends. A loved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend. We cherish him as a singer and great storyteller. So many gathered because our parents welcomed every walk of life into our home. Oh! The memories of the music and parties in our kitchen! We never had a day without company. It was expected to have coffee and treats for them. Willy loved the movie Lonesome Dove and a quote from Gus “Its not dying I’m talking about, it’s living!” Willy loved life to its fullest. Willy the Legend...We love you and will miss you. Private Service May 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Dayton MN. In lieu of gifts, please donate to the Alzheimers Association. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
