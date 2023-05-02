With profound sadness we announce the passing of Wendy Nogle (Groth), our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all those lives she touched.

She left us peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN with her husband, daughter and son-in-law by her side.

