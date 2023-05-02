With profound sadness we announce the passing of Wendy Nogle (Groth), our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all those lives she touched.
She left us peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN with her husband, daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Born in Herlong, CA to Gerald "Bud" and Marilyn Jean in 1954. Wendy's father served with the United States Air Force and their family spent some time stationed in Germany before settling in Wright, MN in 1957. Her family then moved to Mora, MN, where she graduated from Mora High School in 1972.
Wendy met her loving husband Frank "Butch" while pursuing her associates degree at Anoka Hennepin Technical College. They were married for 45 years. She was the beloved mother of Alissa and stepmother of Brad, proud grandmother of Ella, Auriana, Sarah, Natalie and Mallory. Sister to her brothers Gregory and Michael.
Wendy dedicated 41 passionate years of her life to serving the veterans of our country as President of the American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary in Elk River and then moved to President of the 6th District American Legion Auxiliary. She devoted her professional career to ECM Publishers where she worked in accounting for 25+ years, retiring in December of 2011. Wendy enjoyed cooking, gardening, good wine and great jazz music. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River, MN 55330 on Saturday, June 3 from 12:00 - 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Elk River American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary in her honor.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.