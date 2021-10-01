Wendell Arndt, age 87, of Rogers (formerly of Brooklyn Center) was born Nov. 29, 1933 in Brandon Township, MN and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021 in Elk River, MN.
He married Lucille Cihlar on June 21, 1955. Wendell was a graduate of Brandon Consolidated High School. He was U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Era. He retired from truck driving at Land O Lakes in 1996. Wendell was a lifelong member of the 4th Degree - Knights of Columbus. He was a Boy Scout leader for his sons. Along with Lucy, they Wintered 20+ years at Paradise Park in Pharr, TX and spent their summers at Pathfinder Village in Hinckley MN.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Klimek) Arndt; father, Ray Arndt; son-in-law, John Hoag; grandsons, Joey Maass and Zachery Hoag; great-granddaughter, Alexis VanHoutan.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucille; children, Terry Hoag, Jane (Howard) Maass, Dan, Doug (Dawn), Greg and Patti (Mike) VanHoutan; grandchildren, Brett Maass, Josh VanHoutan, Cassie (James) Larson, Stephanie (Scott) Skaalerud, T. J. Hoag, Allison (Steven) Dieltz, Jacob VanHoutan and Emma DeRoo-Arndt; great-grandchildren, Kailey Ginter, Mackenzie VanHoutan, Avery, Caleb, and Gabriel Larson, and Haidyn and Paislee Skaalerud; siblings, Donna Suchy, Vernon (Karen) Arndt, Gery (Bev) Arndt, Dennis (Chris) Arndt and David (Suzanne) Arndt; brother-in-law, Mervin (Jean) Cihlar; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Gary) Goebel; other family and friends.
Mass of Christian burial at 11AM on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Mary Queen of Peace-St. Martin Campus, 21304 Church Ave., Rogers, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM.
Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
