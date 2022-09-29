Wanda Rose Christensen, age 82 of Elk River, MN, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 4, 1940 in Saint Cloud, MN to Isadore and Esther (Wolters) Lehnen.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barb, brother Tom and son Todd.
Wanda was employed as a medical manufacturing supervisor for EV3 and retired in 2015.
Wanda enjoyed entertaining her family and friends with her famous baked goods, playing cards, quilting and embroidery in her retirement.
Wanda was an amazing, supportive, strong, independent mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend that encouraged her loved ones to live life to the fullest.
Wanda is survived by her son, Brad (Amy) Klemz; daughters, Paige (Jason) Ovick, Brooke (Shane) Borst; grandchildren, Todd (Erin), Damien, Antonia, Hunter, Duncan; siblings, Jim Lehnen, Floyd Lehnen, Judy Fandel, Jean Harren.
The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.