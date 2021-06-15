Bud, age 87, of Elk River was born November 13, 1933 to Walter and Clara Van Vleet in Little Falls, MN and passed away on February 16, 2021 at the Gardens of Foley in Foley, MN. He is preceded in death by both of his wives, Ella in 1966 and Dorene in 2011; step-son, Ron Martineau; step daughter, Ronnell Yanish; three grandsons, Tyrel Loitz, Jamey Emmerich and Ethan Loitz; his parents; eight siblings (Bud was the youngest of nine children). Bud grew up around the Hillman and Mora, MN area. U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean Era and was a lifelong member of the American Legion. He was a cement contractor in the Anoka area for many years before he retired to Park Rapids, MN in 1998. He is survived by his children, Kate (Bruce) Emmerich, Wally (Cyndi) Van Vleet, Tom (Kathy) Van Vleet, Chloe (Lonnie) Loitz, Melodee (Randy) Grams and Melissa (Erik) Hanson, Terry (Linda) Martineau and Terry Yanish; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.