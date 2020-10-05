Wallace “Wally” Fox passed away at home on October 3, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Waconia, MN on October 2, 1936 to Iona and John Fox, the youngest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and all seven siblings. He is survived by Gayle, his wife of 61 years; his three children, Pat, Scott (Mary) and Heather (Karl) and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 9, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, visitation 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. Interment Ft. Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

