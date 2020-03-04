Wallace E. Ohland

Wally Ohland, age 84, of Elk River, passed away on March 1, 2020. Wally is survived by his wife of 50 years, Irene; children, Martine (Michael) Wilshusen, Christopher (Jennifer), Jonathon and Kelly (Eric) Thole; five grandchildren, and other family and friends. Wallace was born February 26, 1936 in New Ulm, MN and grew up in Gibbon, MN. In 1969, he married Irene Sachs. Wally worked as a structural iron worker in Minneapolis for almost 30 years and during retirement, as a custodian at Elk River High School. Wally loved farming, socializing over coffee, promoting organic health, and supporting St. Johns Lutheran Church and School. A special thank you to Guardian Angels Hospice for all the care, love and support given to the family during Wally’s illness. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Dare’s Funeral Home ,763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
