Wade Leonard Malwitz, age 63 of Elk River, MN, passed away at Regions Hospital due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis on Friday, December 13th, 2019. Wade was born the son of Leonard and Carol (Stock) Malwitz on October 23rd 1956 in Blue Earth, MN. Wade graduated college from Mankato State University with a degree in Accounting. Wade always loved a good meal and having a good laugh. He was known for his dry sense of humor. Wade enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Vikings. Wade found a lot of strength in his faith and enjoyed attending church every Saturday. He is survived by his children, Stacie (Matthew) Zachman, Seth Malwitz, Ashley (Luke) Arnold; Siblings, Janet Doty, Craig Malwitz, Clint (Ann) Malwitz, and April (Dave) McGaver; Grandchildren, Parker Zachman, Penelope Zachman, Harrison Arnold, and Amelia Arnold. Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Carol Malwitz and brother-in-law Robert Doty. Visitation for Wade was held Thursday December 19th from 1 to 3pm at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main Street, Saint Michael MN. Memorial Service followed the visitation on Thursday, December 19 at 3pm at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael. The service was officiated by Larry Solomon. Wade’s remains will be laid to rest at a private family interment at Riverside Cemetery of Blue Earth, MN. A special thank you to Adra Home Care and the caregivers who provided years of care to Wade. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN. www.thepetersonchapel.com
Wade Leonard Malwitz
