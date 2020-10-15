Vivian Dorthea Barker (Kluge), age 91 died peacefully in her sleep Monday October 12th with her son's Robert and Randy by her side. Born Thursday December 13th 1928 to Evangeline Kluge (Kresal) and Alfred Kluge at their homestead in Livonia Township. Her official birthdate was Friday December 14th 1928 because her father Alfred could not make it into town until the following day because of a snow storm. It was always a story she loved to share, and wasn't officially cleared up until she collected social security in her mid 60's. The family will be having a graveside service on Ralph and Vivian's 69th wedding anniversary Monday June 21st 2021 at the Livonia Cemetery. Just as they enjoyed their days together in life, both Ralph and Vivian will be buried on that day. Vivian had a couple jobs in her younger life, one was at Sparky's Café in Elk River and the other at Federal Cartridge in Anoka. She was a housewife for most of her life on the farm on Twin Lakes. They were part of the congregation at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nowthen, she loved helping out with the ladies aid and being part of 4-H herself along with her children. She had a big love for horses, her guitar and gardening. They moved to a Mora 21 years ago and then to the Dala House senior center in Mora as they got older. Vivian is survived by her Children Robert, Beverly Zahler, and Randy along with son-in-law Bryan Zahler and Daughter-in-law Lori Barker (Fern) and grandson's Joshua and Matthew Barker. She is predeceased by her husband Ralph, brother Forrest, sister Gloria Larsen and daughter-in-law Denise Barker (Westphal).
Vivian Dorthea Barker (Kluge)
Loving wife, mother, grandmother & sister
