Viola (Steinke) Bernard

Born and raised in Livonia Township to Martha and Charles Steinke. Vi enjoyed many hobbies, including quilting, gardening, volunteering at CARE and St. John’s Ladies Aid, square dancing, traveling and fishing. She loved to have her family around. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Herman; son, Kenny; one sister; seven brothers; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Vi is survived by her children, Judy (Brian) Clemmer, Barb (Gene) Hauff, Jerry (Jeanie) Bernard, Bevin (Brenda) Bernard and Karen Bennett; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. The family would like to thank David and Jeana Miller for the great care they gave mom. Also, thank you to Pastor Erik Voight for his visits and Chaplain Dale Swan with Fairview Hospice. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
