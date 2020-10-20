We said goodbye to a classic. Vic was born in Minneapolis to Bonnie and Victor Arnold Sr. He was raised in Excelsior where his father had multiple businesses and served three terms as mayor. Vic was a Lake Minnetonka expert and loved to talk the history of Excelsior. A man of many accomplishments, Vic earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Univ. of MN in 1964, after serving in the US Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. Vic had a dedicated career in avionics for 34 years with Honeywell. One of his proudest accomplishments included the design of the Apache Helicopter helmet display system. As a charter member of the Elk River Lions Club, Vic participated in numerous parades each Memorial day. After retirement, he started his second career volunteering through Guardian Angels as a tax consultant for residents. Vic enjoyed many things in his spare time, especially restoring his classic cars, a 1930 Model A (his first car purchased when he was 17) and his 1940 Ford Coupe. A road trip enthusiast, he and his family touched nearly every state. Vic is survived by and forever in love with his wife of 56 years, Joanne (Haerden). Together they settled in Elk River, MN raising their two children, son Robert (Melissa) Arnold and daughter Jenifer McClure. Vic was endlessly proud of his five grandchildren, Melissa (Tanner) Classon, Michael Arnold, Marie (Jacob) Newton, their mother, Tami Arnold, and Ryder and Charlie McClure; sister, Susan Bregenzer; nieces and nephews, Mary (Donnie) Berg, Sandra (Kenny) Kirberger and their children, Dan, Jenna and SteveDavid Blackowiak and Susan Blackowiak. Preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Bonnie Arnold; father and mother-in-law, Ambrose and Louise Haerden; brother and sister-in-law, George and Janet Blackowiak. A special thanks to Dr. Kati Worner and all the providers at M Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, October 13, 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NE, Elk River (Mass was lived streamed via the church website, saint-andrew.net). Interment at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, Mound, MN.
