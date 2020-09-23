Vicky Joy Hesselgrave

Vicky Hesselgrave, age 69, of Ramsey passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. Past State Treasurer for VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Past VFW Auxiliary President (Posts 6316 and 5518). Past Troop Leader for Boy and Girl Scouts. Past Treasurer/Leader of Minnesota Lady Slipper Thimblers. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Othelia Olson; son, Peter James; grandfather, Lafayette Olson; father, Roger Johnson; mother, Shirley Johnson. Vicky collected thimbles for over 50 years and was a member of the International Thimble Collectors. She was a skilled seamstress, an excellent quilter and collected sewing items and collectibles throughout her life. Vicky Loved her Friends at her local Sewing Group (all Christians) and her weekly Bible Study Group. She enjoyed her time with the Thimble Collectors – both here in Minnesota and Internationally. Vicky gave a big part of her life to the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars --- Serving her Veterans. She made many Friends in her work and travels with the VFW Auxiliary. Vicky treasured the time she spent with her many Friends, whether it was helping Veterans, Collecting Thimbles, making Quilts, Praying for others or Praying to her Lord. BUT, most all, Vicky LOVED her Family…. Her children Melody and John were the center of her life. Her Grandchildren, Morgan and Spencer were the ‘lights’ of her life. Vicky suffered for three years with stage four Breast Cancer. She never complained. She took on the challenges each and every day. And, she Thanked God for each and every day that He gave her. Vicky celebrated her fifty-fourth (54) Anniversary with her husband Jim at the end of August. Like all couples, they had their ‘trials and tribulations,’ but they survived. They were ‘best’ friends and that helped them through the ‘peaks and valleys’ of Life. Vicky is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Melody (Mark) Shyrock; son, John; granddaughter, Morgan; grandson, Spencer; sisters-in-law, Sandee, Carlye and Alice. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and VFW Auxiliary Ritual at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vicky’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
