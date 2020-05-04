Vera I. Peloquin

Vera Idele Peloquin passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 102 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Vera was born in Minneapolis on November 10, 1917 to Sylva and James W. Clark. She married Raymond Carmi Peloquin on December 7, 1940. She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers Howard and James H. Clark; sisters Dorothy Hayford and Gladys (Peggy) Dahlheimer. Vera is survived by daughters Karen Gilreath and Anita DeMars; sons Tom (Janice) and Terry. She has seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial mass and private burial will be held at a later date. Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212

