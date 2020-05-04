Vera I. Peloquin

Vera Idele Peloquin passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 102 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Vera was born in Minneapolis on November 10, 1917 to Sylva and James W. Clark. She married Raymond Carmi Peloquin on December 7, 1940. She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers Howard and James H. Clark; sisters Dorothy Hayford and Gladys (Peggy) Dahlheimer. Vera is survived by daughters Karen Gilreath and Anita DeMars; sons Tom (Janice) and Terry. She has seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial mass and private burial will be held at a later date. Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.