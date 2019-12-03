Valeria F. Schmit, 78 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation is one hour before at St. Andrew’s.Burial at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Elk River, MN. Val was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert. She is survived by children, Jody (Dan) Kreuser, Rick (Rhonda) Schmit, Lisa (Jim) Hudson, Tim (Lisa) Schmit; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Val did in home daycare for many years, was a member of Red Hats and enjoyed her family, especially her time with the grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Elim Care and Rehab Center in Princeton for their loving care for our Mom. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Valeria F. Schmit
