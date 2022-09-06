Trevor Elifrits, age 34 of Andover, MN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton followed by a Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Bellwood Cemetery in Zimmerman.

