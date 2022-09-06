Trevor Elifrits, age 34 of Andover, MN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton followed by a Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Bellwood Cemetery in Zimmerman.
Trevor John was born to John and Becky (Lindeman) Elifrits on February 23, 1988, in Princeton. He graduated from Zimmerman High School. Trevor worked as a safety coordinator for Tjader & Highstrom Utility Services.
Trevor was so much more than the words on this page. He meant the world to so many people. He was more than just a son, brother, grandson, nephew, or friend. He was everyone's best friend. His ability to make everyone laugh, not just haha, but giggle-gut-busting tears running down your face, that was his special gift. Ask anyone Trevor ever met; his wit, sense of humor, and storytelling were legendary. He was the funniest person you have ever met. This big shy, mild-mannered guy could make a stranger laugh within a few minutes of talking to them. Trevor was up for anything, no matter how mundane, just to spend time with you. Even on your or his darkest days, he would always find something to say to make you laugh and brighten your day. Trevor had a kind, giving, and gentle heart. He never took from you; he would always give.
Trevor loved music since childhood. He was a gifted musician and played bass and guitar for 20 years. He was an avid reader of books and comics. Stephen King was his favorite author. Batman was his favorite character. You could talk to him for hours about movies, T.V., books, and games. He loved it all, sometimes the worse the movie, the better; and the bigger the laugh he would have, talking to you about it. Trevor was also a collector and maker of all sorts of things. He played so many hours of video games; he might have set a world record. Gaming was his way of staying connected to his friends no matter where they were. He loved his dog, Diesel, with all of his heart.
The most important thing to know and remember about Trevor is that he loved you without any judgment or expectations. He was who he was and accepted you for who you were. You never had to be more than just yourself with him. This is why he was loved and cherished by so many. When someone sees you for who you actually are and still takes you into their heart, there is no greater love than that. He was always there for the ones around him and never asked for anything in return. Anyone who has met Trevor has more than one Trevor story. Remembering the stories, the jokes, and laughter will be the way to keep him with us forever.
Trevor is survived by his parents, John and Becky of Zimmerman; sister, Jenny (Phil) Anderson of Anoka; grandmother, Lorretta Grant of Isanti; aunts and uncles, Rebecca Elifrits of Princeton, Kim (Michelle) Elifrits of Princeton, Betty Seiler of Mora, and Bruce (Robin) Lindeman of Hertel, WI. He is also survived by his loyal dog and best friend, Diesel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Gerrie Elifrits; aunt, Sharon Offerdahl; and uncle, Ed Seiler.
