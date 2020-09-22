Tracey Marie (Snyder) Rosso, age 61, of Corcoran, MN passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 with her loving family around her. God took her home after a truly courageous five year battle with a brain tumor that could not break her spirit. Tracey was born in Robbinsdale, MN to her parents, Ronald and Charlene Snyder. She grew up in Osseo, MN and excelled in high school there as a student and athlete, lettering in four sports. She graduated in 1977 and following in her mother’s footsteps, went on to pursue a degree in Elementary Education at the U of M. In the summer of 1979 she took a trip that changed her life. During a grand adventure to see her high school sweetheart working in Alaska, she accepted his proposal under a double rainbow. She married Bill Rosso later that same year and their love was blessed with four beautiful children, Blake, Derek, Kathleen and Lauren. Before starting her family, Tracey graduated from the U of M and would later receive her Master’s Degree from St. Mary’s University. Teaching and helping children was her passion. Tracey retired in 2018 after 34 wonderful years with the Elk River School District, where she touched the lives of thousands of students. Nothing meant more to Tracey than family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy and she worked tirelessly to build a loving home for them. Tracey was an avid fan at their sporting events, especially hockey. From termites to college, she rarely missed the chance to cheer on her skaters. As they grew and moved away her mission was to gather them up, all together once a year, and have them under one roof. From Maine to Minnesota to Montana they would come and she could put her arms around everyone again. Tracey enjoyed and loved so much in life. The list is endless but on the top would be these - canoeing and fishing and hiking with Bill, playing with her grandchildren, her home in Corcoran, babies and Christmas and John Denver songs, her garden, her cabin in Grand Marais with the autumn maples turning, heart rocks, the sound of owls, making chocolate chip cookies, Vikings football, her dearest friends from high school and teaching and life’s journey, and sunshine. Loving heart. Compassionate teacher. Generous, caring and beautiful soul. This world’s loss is Heaven’s gain. Tracey is survived by Bill, her loving husband of 42 years; precious children, Blake (Erika) Rosso, Derek (Maria) Rosso, Kathleen Rosso, and Lauren Rosso; dear sisters, Becky (Joe) Greeley and Shelly Gibney; dear brother, Mark (Sanchia) Snyder; cherished grandchildren, Charlie, Hannah and Ben (Derek), Sienna and Lila (Blake); as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Charlene Snyder. Funeral service and internment will be at 1 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, MN. Due to COVID restrictions attendance is limited to invited family and friends. The service will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/STJLutheran/live/ Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
