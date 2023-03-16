Tony Shawn Rohs passed away on March 13, 2023 in Karen's arms after persevering through thirteen months of chemotherapy and two attempted surgeries to address rectal adenoma and peritoneal carcinomatosis.
Tony was born June 14, 1971 to Shirley Lynn Doss Rohs (formerly of Baring, MO) and Leroy James Rohs (formerly of LaGrange, MO). The busy pace with which Tony approached his entire life commenced early, from exploring the woods or playing flag football or tetherball in the street before school, to building Go Karts to race down the hill with his brothers. Tony and his brothers shared a love of all things that moved with a "motor, gas pedal, and a brake (and sometimes not a brake!)." They started riding dirt bikes in elementary school. Their family also camped, water skied, and snow skied throughout their adolescent years.
Tony graduated from Fort Osage High School, Independence, MO, in 1989. He completed a five-year program with a Bachelor of Arts, physics major, from Central Missouri State University and Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from University of Missouri - Rolla in 1995. Tony matriculated at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) for graduate studies and met Karen at Hydrogeology Field Camp at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, in the summer of 1996. Tony graduated with a Master of Science from Ole Miss in May of 1997 and commenced work with Grubbs, Garner, and Hoskyn in Little Rock, AR. Karen June Sherper Rohs (Elk River, MN) and Tony married July 12, 1997 at Union Congregational Church in Elk River, MN. While at Grubbs, Garner, and Hoskyn, Tony frequently worked on the back of drilling rigs, collecting, characterizing, and evaluating soil and rock samples from borings for road and foundation design. In late 1998, Tony and Karen moved to Eldridge, IA where Tony did geotechnical and environmental engineering work for Geotechnical Services, Inc. in Davenport, IA.
In 2000, Tony became an environmental engineer for Wenck Associates, Inc. in Maple Plain, MN. He quickly became a Project Manager, and later, a Client Manager and Trustee of the company. His primary clients were American Crystal Sugar and Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Company. Tony oversaw the environmental handling of coal fly ash, wastewater, and sugar beet solids from the factories. Tony developed a system of farm-field application of sugar beet solids as fertilizer, benefiting the factories, farmers, and the environment. He also found an alternative solution for odor control of wastewater settling ponds using a floating geotextile cover with acres of strips sewn together with hand-sewing machines while the ponds were frozen. In 2020, Tony created his own firm, Environmental, Engineering, and Economical Solutions, LLC., known as 3E Solutions. 3E Solutions was a successful firm; Tony's only regrets were not going out on his own earlier and having to leave it behind too early.
Tony was devoted to his clients, seeking to provide value with integrity and quality while meeting or exceeding environmental protection guidelines. A frank person, Tony was trusted to give an honest, professional assessment and advice for moving forward. Tony sought to be a good mentor to younger engineers, modeled after his own relationship with Norm Wenck. He encouraged others to seek out strong mentors that aren't necessarily in their given field. Tony revered his relationships with colleagues, subcontractors, and clients, working with as much strength as he could lend until the day before he died. He was deeply respected and appreciated in his chosen career field and will be missed.
Tony and Karen's early years together involved hiking, exploring caves, and woodworking. Once they moved to the Sherper homestead, they commenced small-scale sustainable farming and built a house together.
Tony's greatest joys were his daughters, Arabelle and Madelynn. A fantastic father, Tony immersed himself in his daughters' interests, supporting their passions, and encouraging them to always learn more, try new things, and problem solve. He loved them profoundly, sharing laughter, games, and solidly believing in them and what they will achieve.
Tony's close relationships with his brothers and parents sustained throughout his life. He enjoyed vacations with them including camping and attending NASCAR races. In later years, he planned special trips with Cory, Kelly, and close friends to ride ATVs and UTVs. He was most happy outdoors. Tony and Karen shared their interest in geology and beautiful landscapes with their daughters in long trips to National Parks.
Tony is predeceased by his father, Leroy.
He is deeply mourned by wife, Karen June Sherper Rohs (49) and daughters Arabelle Renee Rohs (16) and Madelynn Sherper Rohs (13) of Livonia Township near Elk River, MN; mother Shirley Lynn Rohs (75) of Independence, MO; brother Kelly James Rohs (53) of Springfield, MO; brother Cory Todd Rohs (49), sister-in-law Jovanna Michelle (Orrison) Rohs (47), nephew James Michael Rohs (14), niece Corrine (Cora) Lucille Rohs (12) of Oak Grove, MO; brother-in-law Kevin Alan Sherper Walker (49), sister-in-law Rachel Elena Durkee Walker (55), nephew Leif Alan Walker (21) and niece Sanna Eve Walker (19) of Golden Valley, MN.
The public is invited to a celebration of Tony's life and accomplishments on Saturday, April 1, at 11 am at Union Congregational Church, 1118 4th St. NW, Elk River. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will be at Livonia Cemetery, southeast corner of intersection of 245th Ave. and 104th St., Livonia Township, Sherburne County, MN. Memorials are welcome to American Cancer Society, Open Doors for Youth (Elk River), and CAER, the local food shelf.
