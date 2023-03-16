Tony Shawn Rohs

Tony Shawn Rohs passed away on March 13, 2023 in Karen's arms after persevering through thirteen months of chemotherapy and two attempted surgeries to address rectal adenoma and peritoneal carcinomatosis.

Tony was born June 14, 1971 to Shirley Lynn Doss Rohs (formerly of Baring, MO) and Leroy James Rohs (formerly of LaGrange, MO). The busy pace with which Tony approached his entire life commenced early, from exploring the woods or playing flag football or tetherball in the street before school, to building Go Karts to race down the hill with his brothers. Tony and his brothers shared a love of all things that moved with a "motor, gas pedal, and a brake (and sometimes not a brake!)." They started riding dirt bikes in elementary school. Their family also camped, water skied, and snow skied throughout their adolescent years.

