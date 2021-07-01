Tom "Tacks" Roy Schmidt

Thomas Roy Schmidt, 66, of Chapala passed away Thursday, June 17, in Chapala, after a long struggle with several chronic illnesses. He was born May 21, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN, to Wallace and Virginia (Martin) Schmidt, and was one of eight children. Tom and his wife Victoria (Lyons) moved to Lakeside in 2007 and eagerly called it “home” after only a few days. The couple met at a divorce support group, and were married for 24 happy years. As they both proudly said, “We finally found one that stuck!” A sweet-hearted man, Tom was known to bring Victoria long-stemmed roses every other week. Tom also had one son, Aaron Drew Schmidt, whom he cherished, along with his daughter-in-law Amanda, who provided him with two beautiful grandchildren, Olivia Rae and Walter Thomas. In his youth, Tom was athletic and excelled at hockey. He was scouted by the North Star professional team, but life took him in another direction. After high school, Tom served his country stateside in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, and was discharged honorably. After military service, he received his bachelor’s degree in counseling from Minnesota Community and Technical College. Military service had a profound effect on Tom. Not only was he a proud Vietnam-era veteran, he became involved in the Upward Bound Program after college, serving homeless veterans, eventually being named program director in Minnesota. He became involved in American Legion Post 7 when he moved to Chapala, where he served as post chaplain. He visited home-bound veterans and ran the local Memorial Day services. Tom was also known to perform marriage ceremonies, including one for his younger sister, and baptized babies. He served one term as chaplain for the American Legion’s Department of Mexico. Which covered Latin America. Tom loved to play cards and could be found a friendly poker and cribbage games. His lifelong love of rock music turned him into a rock musicologist who possessed an impressive knowledge of the intricacies of the genre. He truly enjoyed being with friends, and even as his health declined was known as a prankster, was fond of good jokes, and had a great skill for teasing. Tom adored children and played Santa for the kids at the Little Blue School for Disabled Children in Chapala. A man of great empathy for others, hard-earned wisdom, and a purely loving heart, Tom had dozens of friends far and wide. He will be greatly missed by all. It was his expressed wish that there be no memorial service in either Chapala or Minnesota. Tom wanted everyone to live for today, in the moment, and simply enjoy their life for as long as possible. Memorials may be made in Tom’s honor to Disabled American Veterans, the Little Blue Schoolhouse, or the NCA.
