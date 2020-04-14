Todd James Staples, 49, of Zimmerman born on September 11, 1970 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota passed away on April 12, 2020 from complications of liver failure at U of M Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Todd was a talented upholster for 25 years helping many custom car owners winning awards. Todd loved the outdoors with some of his hobbies as hunting, fishing and shooting sports. Todd will be dearly missed by many friends and family – everyone seemed to gravitate to him and love him. Todd is preceded in death by son Jason, wife Kendra, father Jerry, grandparents Jim and Ruth Hagstrom and Hank and Laura Staples. He is survived by his son, Jamey (Goose), loving mother Caren, brother and best friend of 49 years Troy and sister-in-law Lee Ann, niece Carlee, nephew Troy Jr. Staples, and his faithful dog Max; and many, many close family and friends. Todd will be remembered for his loving giving spirit and his sense of humor. He was just a good dude. A celebration of Todd’s life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.