Todd Daniel Oxley passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Banner Del E Webb Hospital in Sun City West at the age of 61. He was born April 7, 1959 to Ronald and Dolly (Kingren) Oxley. Todd and the neighborhood gang grew up causing mischief at the Handke pit school grounds. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1977. He started working right out of school. He worked in several different jobs throughout the years, always looking for the next business opportunity. In 2019, he retired from FedEx after working there for 21 years. In 2008, he moved to Arizona to live until his passing. Todd truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, listening to music, cooking and visiting new places. Todd had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He was the life of the party and lit up every room when he walked in. Todd was always looking for the next shenanigans to be a part of. His humor, especially through his Facebook posts, was a way to stay connected to people. Todd had a love of all types of cars and passed that love of cars to his son Dustin who is a huge car enthusiast. Todd was so proud of his children and loved all of them very much, which he showed through his outgoing affection to them. Todd is survived by fiance Ute Kottmann (Alex, Chris, Jessica), son Dustin Hanson (Elisha Baca), daughter Cara Oxley, son David Guerino, daughter Mandy (Brett) Lyon Stringer, sister Ronda Oxley Brade (Mark), sister Penny Anderson (Troy) and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, uncles, aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Ronald (Barb) Oxley and Dolly (Butch) Scott and his brother Jon Oxley. The Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date.
