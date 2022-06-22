Timothy "Tim" Patrick Waulters passed away peacefully at his home in Elk River on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 83, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, family members and his beloved pet cat (named Ghost) were by his side.
Tim is survived by his wife Sheryl Euerle; his children Tammy Reddington, Robert Waulters, Melissa Compton, Steven Waulters, Adam Waulters, and Kari (Martin) Volkmann-Carlsen; his sisters Carol Carter and Susan (Tom) Robinson; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at his home in Elk River, 19024 Baugh St. NW. Visitation one hour before the service. Casual attire is welcome. Additional information is available at Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.