Timothy Michael Dubois, age 37 of New Ulm, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by mother Kelly Kujala Adams; grandfathers David Kujala and Donald Stemson; stepbrother Levi Adams; beloved cat Fran. Timothy is survived by father Michael (Mary) Dubois of Elk River; sisters Abby Dubois of New Ulm and Amanda (Joseph) Adam of White Bear Lake; stepbrother Jason (Sherrie) Hertling of Mankato; stepsister Maggie (Joseph) Frye of Albertville; stepsister Ambrosia Doty of Stewart; stepfather Paul Adams of Anoka; nieces Kyra and Laila Dubois, Estella (Betty) and Charlie Frye; grandmother Charlotte Stemson; beloved cat Maggie. Timothy graduated from Sleepy Eye Public School and the University of Washington-Seattle with a degree in Nursing, and worked as a Registered Nurse. He loved to sing and loved musicals, with Les Miserables being his favorite. Timothy was personable and made people laugh. He loved his family, friends, and cats. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Saint Andrew, 566 4th St. NW in Elk River, and will be live streamed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/514416353. Visitation will be the same day from 9-10 a.m. at Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, 805 Main St. NW in Elk River. Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
