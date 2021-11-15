Timothy H. Whitney, age 70, of Faribault, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Services will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Mark Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Rice County Central Veterans.
Timothy Howard Whitney was born July 15, 1951, with the name, Timothy Edward Mahoney in St. Cloud, the son of Harriet (Roehl) Whitney. At the age of 6, Tim was adopted by his stepfather, Howard D. Whitney. His parents then gave him the name, Timothy Howard Whitney. Tim grew up in Elk River where he graduated from high school in1969. In 1970, he was united in marriage to Linda Schuette in Elk River. He enjoyed fishing, shooting and being there for his friends. Most of all, Tim enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Jennifer (and Craig) Olson of Mayer, Charlotte (and Dave Roush) Whitney of Faribault, Jaclyn (and Richard) Hill of Owatonna, and Mindy (and Jeff Jandro) Halvorson of Faribault; grandchildren, Ethan, John, Aidan, Kyla and Genevieve; other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Howard Whitney; and brother, Raymond Kuss.
