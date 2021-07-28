Timothy Allan Kruse, age 59 of Zimmerman, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Tim grew up in Big Lake and raised his family in Zimmerman, where he was well-known and loved. He was the owner of Auto Trim Plus, a small business that served the local communities for 30 years. Timmy loved spending time with friends and family, road trips and camping, swap meets, old cars, good music, and cold beer. He was a whiz in the kitchen, and made the best chocolate chip cookies we’ve ever had. He was remarkably intelligent, always ready with a joke, and quick to laugh. He will be forever loved and absolutely missed. Tim is survived by his wife Shawn; his children Hannah, Kelsey (Justin), and Joe; his grandchildren Noah and Delylah; his parents Don and Jackie; his siblings Sally (Jim), Lon (Kristen), and Lee; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Autumn. His family will host a celebration in his memory at a later date.
