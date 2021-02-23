Thomas “Tommy” Edward Davis, age 37, died in a tragic car accident on February 16, 2021. Tommy will be missed dearly by his children, family, and friends. Tommy was born on October 11, 1983 to Edward and Linda Davis (Erickson). He grew up with two brothers and one sister. He loved playing in the dirt and chasing his older siblings around on the 10 acres of land he grew up on in Zimmerman, MN. In his younger years, you could find Tommy riding the 4 wheeler, making forts in the woods, swimming for hours in the pool, or playing in the sandbox with his Tonka Trucks. Throughout his childhood, he attended school in Elk River, MN. In high school, Tommy had many friends, participated in football, and loved tooling around in his black Ford Ranger, black ½ ton Ford, and green ½ half ton Chevy. He worked hard to earn his own money at Morrell Trucking and Princeton Auto Center, but usually ended up spending it all with his buddies on the weekends. He cherished and valued his friendships with everyone he knew. He graduated from Elk River High School in 2002 and continued his love for “playing in the dirt” by attending the Heavy Equipment program at Central Lakes Community College. In 2005, he landed his dream job as a Heavy Equipment Operator at Veit Companies in Rogers, MN. This job allowed Tommy to gain experience and helped sharpen his skills as an excavator, or as he would say, “dirt relocating specialist.” Tommy was very passionate about his career and was very good at it. From there, Tommy bought his first house in 2007 and resided in Big Lake, MN. Soon after, he met Megan Anderson (Dassel, MN) and were married in Cokato, MN on February 20, 2010. Tommy and Megan were blessed with three beautiful and healthy children Hannah (10), Harper (7), and Flynn (5). Tommy worked hard and put his family first. He had a way of creating a special bond with each of his children, by making them feel individually loved. He enjoyed taking them camping and on mini adventures, especially to Duluth. His children and family were the most important things in his life. In 2013, Tommy and his family moved from Big Lake to Dassel, MN. In 2016, Tommy went to work for a new company and was presently working for Northern Lines Contracting out of Hanover, MN. He thoroughly enjoyed working for Northern Lines and developed many strong friendships there. Tommy was known for making people laugh with his goofy sense of humor, his occasional one liners, silly ringtones for each person on his contact list, endless amounts of Chuck Norris facts, and his overall fun loving personality. Tommy was known by his nieces and nephews as Uncle Tom-Tom and Uncle Duck. He is now at peace with the Lord and will always be looking down on us and protecting all. His memories will be cherished forever and his fingerprints will never fade from the lives he’s touched. Tommy is survived by his parents Edward (Lori) Davis and Linda (Carl) Erickson; wife Megan; children, Hannah, Harper and Flynn; brother Jason (Sara); sister Leah (Vern); brother Lance; parent in laws Gordy and Jeanie Anderson; brother and sister in laws, Shawn (Brenda), Shannon, Ryan (Emily); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tommy is preceded by his grandparents Gordon and Nona Davis, Raymond and Loyce Wiederholt, Joseph and Dawn Erickson, and aunts Mary (Pete) Davis, Deb (Jim) Davis, and Mary (Terry) Davis. A service will be held at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Zimmerman, MN on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a limit of 200 people. An audio option of the service will be available on station 90.5 FM, from the parking lot of the church. Also, a live streaming option will begin at 1:50 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting the Christ Our Light YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/SOMMSAFeUzI In lieu of flowers, donations for Tommy’s children can be sent to: Tommy Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Bremer Bank, 202 South Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN 55371.
