Thomas “Tom” Jay Barr, age 65, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, surrounded by his family. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Diana, of 45 years; sons Justin (Janelle) Barr of Crystal, MN, Adam (Christine) Barr of Zimmerman, MN and Jeff (Becky) Barr of Zimmerman; grandchildren Audrey, Bennett, Maggie, Logan, Evan, Colton, Caleb and Riley; nephews Matt, Zack and Dan; nieces Ashley and Jessica. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Caryn) Barr of Ramsey, MN. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna Barr (Anderson) and father, Philip Barr. Tom was born on April 22, 1955 in Alexandria, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1973. He then attended Dunwoody to earn his certification as an Electrician. In 1989, he moved to Zimmerman, MN with his family. He was a proud member of Union IBEW 292 for 30 years and retired in 2017. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, especially enjoying his yearly walleye fishing and deer hunting trips with his family. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
