On December 30, 2020 Thomas Patrick O’Donnell at age 71, our dad and grandpa was welcomed to heaven by the Heavenly Father and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Edward Joseph O’Donnell and Mary Veronica (Lyons) O’Donnell, siblings Nancy, Edward, Larry, Mary, Jim, Kathleen (Kay), and daughter Crystal. Survived by his loving children Edward (42) and wife Amanda, Thomas Jr. (40) and wife Chandra, Alena (38) and husband Sean, and grandchildren Gavyn, Avery, Gradyn, Lexi, Jada, Sean, Willow, Maya and many nieces and nephews. Tom, the youngest of seven children, was born in Chicago, IL in 1949. His family relocated to California in the 1950s. In 1969, Tom married his first wife Theresa and together they welcomed daughter Crystal into the world. Tom worked as a Teamsters union truck driver on the west coast for many years. In 1977, Tom married his second wife Joanna Smith in Washington State and they welcomed three children (Edward, Thomas Jr., Alena) into the world between 1978-1982. After Alena was born, Tom at age 34 enrolled in community college. In 1990, Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School with honors. After being hired by a law firm in Minneapolis, Tom relocated his family to the Twin Cities. Tom called the Elk River area home for the last 30 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the family. Contributions can be sent to Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330, or online at Thomas O’Donnell’s Memorial Fund - Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/thomas-odonnell-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
