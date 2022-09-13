Born February 20, 1945, passed away September 3, 2022.

Graduated from Elk River High School class of 1963. Tom was in the Navy Seabees from October 1965 to October 1969. Active duty to Vietnam twice, servicing 9 months each time. Worked heavy equipment until retiring in 2007. Anytime anyone needed a helping hand, Tom was always the first to help.

