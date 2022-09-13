Born February 20, 1945, passed away September 3, 2022.
Graduated from Elk River High School class of 1963. Tom was in the Navy Seabees from October 1965 to October 1969. Active duty to Vietnam twice, servicing 9 months each time. Worked heavy equipment until retiring in 2007. Anytime anyone needed a helping hand, Tom was always the first to help.
Survived by wife of almost 57 years, Cheryl (Beyer); children, Brian (Amy), Tammy (DeWayne), Brent (Shannon); adopted great-grandchildren, Aubree and Aiden; the Loves of his life, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; eight sisters, three brothers and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; Lawrence and Marie; four brothers; one sister; in-laws, Elmer and Lorraine Beyer.
Memorial service at 4PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., with visitation starting at 2PM. www.daresfuneralservice.com
