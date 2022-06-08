Thomas L. Joyce

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Thomas Louis Joyce passed away at the age of 56, in his home accompanied by his wife and children.
Thomas "Tom" was born on March 20, 1966, in Minneapolis, MN to Ronald and Carol (Skaar) Teeters Joyce. He attended Elk River High School and obtained his GED at age 19. Post education, Tom enjoyed a long career starting as a trucking delivery driver, climbing to seniority in sales and customer acquisition.
On March 8, 1986, he married first wife Lori Ann Stoll, and together raised one daughter, Heather, and two sons, Joseph and Kevin. On August 16, 2014, he wed his second wife Xann Lea (Hirdler) Bourgeois, accompanied by her son, Nathan, and daughter, Abbey.
Tom had an infectious sense of humor, always finding ways to make others laugh and smile up to his last moments. He was well known for his work ethic, ambition, advice, and of course, his "Joyce Charm." He loved spending his time outdoors, preferably near water, and had a deep appreciation of wildlife. A free spirit at heart, Tom spent much of his latter years on his Harley on the open road, with his wife Xy.
Tom is survived through his parents, Ronald and Carol and two siblings, Mary and Dan. He was preceded in death by his brother, James. To his first wife Lori, Tom is survived through his three children, Heather, Joseph, and Kevin, as well as two grandchildren, James, and Owen. Through his surviving wife, Tom is remembered through Xann and her two children, Nathan, and Abbey.
Tom will be cremated, and a visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Dare's Funeral Services, Elk River on Main St. from 4-7 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 30277 126th St. NW, Princeton MN, 55371.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.