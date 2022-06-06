Elk River native Thomas L. Hudson, 64, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Bigfork following complications from a stroke.
Family and friends are invited to honor his life and service to the U.S. Navy on Flag Day, June 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion.
Thomas Lee Hudson was born Feb. 8, 1957 in Minneapolis to Thomas and Rosella (Libor) Hudson, the second of three children. Raised in the shadow of Elk River's iconic water tower, Tom loved his hometown and his country. Patriotism was a calling thanks to his parents who were devoted Legion volunteers.
As a Boy Scout in Troop 90, Tom made pinewood derby cars with his dad, camped and canoed the Boundary Waters, helped put up American flags around town, and proudly marched in Memorial Day parades. He fished at Orono dam, hunted up north with family and friends, and used duct tape and glue with abandon. He skated in Peewee and Bantam hockey teams and played defense on Elk River High School (ERHS) varsity hockey teams.
Tom enlisted in the Navy at 17 after his 1975 ERHS graduation. He enjoyed an epic cross-country motorcycle trip before reporting to Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois, the first stop in a 26-year career where he sailed the world's oceans and achieved the rank of Command Master Chief Petty Officer. In 1992, Tom was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal for meritorious service during a fatal ship fire. His letters home included one from Beirut in 1998 describing the aftermath of the U.S. Embassy bombing. After Navy retirement, he worked as a military contractor before moving in 2016 to the Bigfork lakefront cabin to fish, hunt, garden, and pursue hobbies in his custom-built workshop.
Tom is missed by his sisters, Pamela Hudson of Chanhassen and Deborah Hudson and her husband Rick Pallansch of Baltimore, MD; his aunts and uncles, Penny Dobbins of Minnetonka, Warren and Marge Hudson of Elk River, George and JoAnn Hudson of Big Lake, Mary and Mike Dongoski of Howard Lake; and his many cousins, lifetime friends and shipmates. His second wife Sherry Smith and her daughter Natalie survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents LeRoy and Ruth Hudson of Elk River and Mary and Peter Libor of Delano, three of his dad's siblings and spouses, 14 of his mom's siblings and their spouses, and several cousins.
Memorial gifts in Tom's honor may be made to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), 1000 University Ave. W, Suite 110, St. Paul, MN 55104 (www.mac-v.org) or to donor's choice.
