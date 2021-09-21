Tom DeMars, age 70, of Zimmerman passed away on September 15, 2021. He is preceded in death by father, LeRoy DeMars. Tom is survived by his mother, Ione; sons, Jason (Angie) and Justin (Jen); brothers, Pat (Vicki) DeMars, Brad DeMars, Mark (Carol) DeMars; sister, Diane (Leo) Dehn; other family and friends. Memorial service at 6:30PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, with visitation beginning at 5:00PM. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
