Terrill "Terry" Edward James

Terrill "Terry" E. James, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 13, 2021 after a brief illness.
Terry worked in the optical field for over 57 years and his knowledge of fitting specialty contact lenses was highly respected by his colleagues. Terry loved his job and continued working, consulting with doctors all over the world, until April of this year.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley (Malmstrom); children Christine (James) Muccigrosso (John), Terry James (Becky) and Elise James; and by siblings David James (Juanita), Patti (James) Johnson (Dick) and Scott James (Sue). Terry was lovingly known to his grandchildren as "Papa" and will be dearly missed by Amanda (Toohey) Jordan (Peter), Katherine DeFonce, Sabina and Dante Muccigrosso, Maddie and Zoe James and his first great grandchild, Beau Jordan.
The oldest of five siblings, Terry was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lorraine (Wallace) James and his younger sister Kathy (James) Marek (Randy).
Tally Ho, my love! Rest in peace until we meet again,
Shirley and Family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.