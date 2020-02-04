Terrence “Terry” Mathew Nagorski of Longville, formerly of Big Lake from 1949-2007, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at CRMC Care Center in Crosby. He was 70. At Terry’s wish, a celebration of life will be held at Patrick’s on Girl Lake, 200 Patrick Place, Longville, MN. Join us for a luncheon to celebrate together and share our best memories and moments: Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home/Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, MN. For a full obituary, go to www.dennisfuneralhome.com.
Terrence "Terry" Mathew Nagorski
To send flowers to the family of Terrence Nagorski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Apr 25
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 25, 2020
11:30AM-2:00PM
11:30AM-2:00PM
Patrick's on Big Lake
200 Patrick Place
Longville, MN 56655
200 Patrick Place
Longville, MN 56655
Guaranteed delivery before Terrence's Celebration of Life begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.