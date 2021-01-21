Terre Lynn Braatz

Terre Braatz, age 64, of Aitkin, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Preceded in death by her former husband, Jack Bredick; her parents, Arold Carl and Anita (Howard) Marohn; brother, James. Terre is survived by her husband, Walter Braatz; siblings, Tom of Fallon, NV, Robert of Zimmerman, Steven (Diane) of Elk River; step-children, Brenda (Jerry) Furey, Dawn Becker, Pam Nelson and Ronald Braatz; sister-in-law, Marilyn Marohn; other family and friends. Terre worked many years as a registered nurse. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service, at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Burial will be at Orono Cemetery in Elk River. Dare’s Funeral Home 7636-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
