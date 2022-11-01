Taylor Q. Majeres

Taylor Quinn Majeres, age 21 of Zimmerman, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 2001 in Encinitas, CA.

Fun-loving, energetic, funny, protective, and caring are just a few adjectives to describe the child Taylor was. At the young age of 16, Taylor was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. After many surgeries and chemotherapy, Taylor was in remission for nearly three years until this past spring when his cancer had returned. Through it all, Taylor was the face of determination, perseverance and courage and he never complained.

