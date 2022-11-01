Taylor Q. Majeres

Taylor Quinn Majeres, age 21 of Zimmerman, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 2001 in Encinitas, CA.
Fun-loving, energetic, funny, protective, and caring are just a few adjectives to describe the child Taylor was. At the young age of 16, Taylor was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. After many surgeries and chemotherapy, Taylor was in remission for nearly three years until this past spring when his cancer had returned. Through it all, Taylor was the face of determination, perseverance and courage and he never complained.
In spite of his cancer, Taylor graduated from Elk River High School with the class of 2020, where he enjoyed playing hockey, basketball, trapshooting, lacrosse, and was a member of DECA. He obtained his Class A CDL license and enjoyed driving semi-trucks and operating heavy machinery which were passions of his. He was currently enrolled to study in a Surgical Tech Program.
Taylor's interests also included photography, fixing the unfixable, and spending time with his buddies "The Final Four." Taylor's greatest love was spending time at the hunting shack where he went four-wheeling, bear hunting, ice fishing, and made everlasting memories with his mom and stepfather.
Taylor's calm demeaner and caring nature will be missed by many! His softspoken spirit led him to always care for others.
He is survived by his parents, Kirsten and Pete Rossum of Zimmerman, MN, Nate Majeres of Excelsior, MN; siblings, Mattie Rossum of St. Paul, MN, Nick Majeres of Seattle, WA, Lainey Rossum of Minneapolis, MN, Molly Majeres of Zimmerman, MN; beloved dog, Sadie; grandparents, Tom and Patty Younghans of Brainerd, MN, Duane and Linda Majeres of Bayfield, WI, Roy and Beth Rossum of Pelican Rapids, MN; uncles and aunts, Mark (Xiaoling) Majeres of Seattle, WA, Peter (Krytina) Younghans of Burnsville, MN, John (Alysson) Rossum of Brainerd, MN; and many cousins, other family and numerous friends.
Memorial Christian Burial held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Private family interment held at St. Andrew's Cemetery.
