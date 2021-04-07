Sylvia Jeanne Colehour

Preceded by husband, Robert W.; siblings, Robert, Kenneth and Richard Bjorke; son-in-law, Raymond Olson and daughter-in-law, Colleen Colehour. Survived by children John, David (Bonnie), Anne Olson, James, and Jeanne (Richard) Ostrand; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laura Bjorke and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 17 at noon with visitation one hour prior at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.