Suzanne Alma Moberg
2/27/1943- 11/21/2021
Suzanne Alma Moberg, 78 of Elk River Minnesota, passed away on November 21st, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital l in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Suzanne was born on February 27, 1943 to John and Kathleen Moberg in New Rochelle, New York. She graduated from Parsons School of Design with a Bachelor's Degree in Art. She had a passion for art, teaching art, and traveling. She loved the time she spent in Brazil, Alaska, and the Black Hills in South Dakota.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David and sister, Binette.
She is survived by her son, Jeremiah (JD) and daughter in law Jessica; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
