Susann Margaret Koste

Susann M. (Beck) Koste, age 80 of Clear Lake, MN, formerly of Anoka, passed away on March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with dementia.
Susann was the daughter of the late Reis and Ann Beck. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1960 and Susann and Dennis were married on September 16, 1961 before moving to Anoka. Susann worked in the dental field for 45 years, first as a dental assistant and then as an office manager. In 1989, Susann and Dennis moved to Julia Lake in Clear Lake, MN.
Susann is survived by her husband Dennis, son Gregory, grandchildren Kate (McLane) Larsen and Abbie and Max Koste, great-grandchildren Hank and Beau Larsen.
Graveside Services Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11 am at Calvary Cemetery, Anoka. A luncheon and sharing of memories will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm also on June 27th at the Anoka Legion Post #102, 400 West Main Street, Anoka.
We would like to acknowledge the excellent care and love that was provided for all Memory Care patients by the Guardian Angels By The Lake; Director, Nursing Staff, Nursing Aids, Activities Director, Maintenance Supervisor and last but not least Food Service personnel. Also we would like to acknowledge the same for all the staff at the Guardian Angels Transitional/Rehab Care Center in Elk River. You are all Angels doing God's work. Thank You.
