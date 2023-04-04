Susann Margaret Koste

Susann M. (Beck) Koste, age 80 of Clear Lake, MN, formerly of Anoka, passed away on March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with dementia.

Susann was the daughter of the late Reis and Ann Beck. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1960 and Susann and Dennis were married on September 16, 1961 before moving to Anoka. Susann worked in the dental field for 45 years, first as a dental assistant and then as an office manager. In 1989, Susann and Dennis moved to Julia Lake in Clear Lake, MN.

