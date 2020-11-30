Steven E. Riska

Steven Edwin Riska, 72, of Winona, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community - Saint Anne of Winona. He was born on January 27, 1948 in Winona, the son of Clemens and Rosemary (Lubinski) Riska. Steve enlisted in the US Air Force from 1967-71, serving in Vietnam. Steve was united in marriage to Lorraine Bagne in 1973 and she preceded him in death in 1996. In 2005, Steve was united in marriage to Beatriz Hernandez and she preceded him in death in 2019. Steve worked for many years at VA Facilities in Minnesota and Texas. Steve was a devoted Christian and his true passion was sharing God’s love. Throughout his life, he studied the Bible extensively and became ordained in 2005. His ministries included nursing home visitation, hospital pastoral care, jail ministry, and volunteering at soup kitchens and food pantries. He and his wife Beatriz were also active members of Church on the Street in Harlingen, Texas. Through prayer and donations, he supported local Christian organizations and missionaries around the world. During his life, Steve shared his experience of God’s love and saving grace with those he met. Steve is survived by his beloved daughters: Jennifer (Jason) Taylor of Mable, MN, DeAnna (Mark) Jelinek of Richland Center, WI; five grandchildren: Jordan, Jaida, Jaylynn and Jaxson Taylor and Carter Jelinek; mother Rose Riska of Winona; two brothers: Michael Riska of Winona and Clemens “Bear” Riska of Winona; two sisters: Ruth (Sheldon) Waage of Clear Lake, MN and Bertha (John) Mussell of Wabasha, MN; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Steve was preceded in death by his wives Lorraine and Beatriz; grandson Joshua Taylor; father Clemens Riska; brother Daniel Riska; sister Linda Brevig and sister-in-law Grace Riska; niece Kathy and daughter Evangeline; and nephew Christopher. Private family services will be held at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Burial will be held at the Otsego Cemetery in Elk River, MN on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.