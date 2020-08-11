Steven Allen Vetsch

4/20/52 - 8/1/20 Steve was one of a kind. He rewrote all the rules - living life as an artist, musician, and adventurer, always on a quest for beauty and wonder. He was a loyal and devoted father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Steve had so much love to give. He often gave out his affection with a favorite agate, a wheat penny, a Christmas summer sausage, or a song. Steve leaves behind his beloved partner Pattie Herrig, his children Jacqueline, Joshua, and Amanda; his grandchildren River, Phoenix, and Andromeda; his great granddaughter Adeya; his loving siblings Mark (Mary Seman), Julie (Joel Lidberg), Suzanne (Richard Greb), Margery (Perry Peterson), Tom (Debbie Vetsch), Kathryn (Steven Bates). He was welcomed to his peace by his parents Patricia and Francis. The family will hold a private memorial service. An open house celebration of his life is tentatively planned for September 12th from 6pm-9pm at 13310 Ranch Road NW. Elk River, MN 55330. Plans may change based on local Covid-19 Circumstances. Details will follow. Online condolences may be made to:www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family... The Peterson Chapel St.Michael/Albertville 763-497-5362
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.