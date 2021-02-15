Steve Nichols Jr., 89-3/4, died peacefully Friday, February 12, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Plymouth, MN. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Donna; children Stacy Nichols (Tom Neault), Steve Nichols, Sheila Nichols (Edward Sison), Stefanie Tarara (Gregory); grandchildren Eric and Janelle and his many neighbors, fellow gardeners and friends. Steve grew up in Osseo, MN and moved to Elk River, MN after retirement. The only son of a farming family, Steve was happiest in his gardens tending to his peppers, tomatoes and grapes from which he made prize winning wine. He was an avid hunter (deer, bear, moose, elk) and fisherman who would jump at any chance to throw his line in the water. He worked for the Osseo School District 279 for 30+ years, keeping the warehouse running smoothly and even drove school bus for all four of his kids. He was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather who was a proud Marine that served during the Korean War. We were blessed to have had him in our lives for almost 90 years. We all love and miss you Papason and will see you on the other side, Semper Fi. A small memorial service will be held in the spring at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
