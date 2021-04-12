Stephen Richard Madson, 66 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021 surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his beloved son Eric, wife Amy and two grandsons Gavin and Preston; sisters Ellen Alex, Lucille (Walter) Rolfes, Margaret (Bill) Brown; and brother Harold (Sally) Madson. Steve spent many years hauling his prized black dirt and making many friends along the way. Recently, you could often find him watching one of his favorite shows, Let’s Make a Deal or The Price is Right, or playing a heated game of blackjack or quarter poker. He also loved spending time with his favorite things, his precious cats. He was known for his contagious laugh, outgoing personality and always giving heart. He always saw the good in people and we will always remember the best about him. If you were lucky enough to have a conversation with him you might have heard him say “I just don’t know enough about it,” or one of his favorites, “it is what it is.” He was an unforgettable and irreplaceable man who will be forever missed by all who were blessed enough to be a part of his life. He was preceded in death by parents Andrew and Irene Madson, wife Janet Marie Hansen, brother Leonard Madson and brother Gene and wife Barbara Madson. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 1st from 1-3 p.m. at the Nowthen Memorial Park, 19800 Nowthen Blvd NW.
