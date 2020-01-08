Stanley Edward Peterson, age 85, was born Nov. 8, 1934 to Clifford and Julia (Bernard) Peterson in Chicago, Ill. When he was young, the family moved to Elk River, MN where he resided until his death on Jan. 3, 2020. Stanley married Norma (Dyson) on July 14, 1956, going on to have three children, David, Debra and Dianne. Stanley served in the Army Reserve from the mid 1950’s until June 30, 1962. He was an engineer for Federal Cartridge for over 20 years. After retiring, he and Norma traveled around the county. In 1983, they purchased property at Carefree Country Club, they developed a love for golf and found hundreds of life-long friends. Stanley was most proud of his family and loved spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Stanley is survived by his children, David (Andrea), Deb Johnson and Dianne Anderson (Richard-deceased); 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy and Fur Baby, Molly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma of 60 years; his parents; brothers, Clifford and Orville; sister, Jeannine Mansfield. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, 4-7 p.m., Dare’s Funeral Home Funeral, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River and one hour prior to the service held Saturday, January 11, 1 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home. Interment Vernon Cemetery, Elk River, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Stanley E. Peterson
