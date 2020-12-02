Shirley Charlotte Ostrander (Fisher), born July 1, 1935, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Guardian Angels Transitional Care. Shirley is survived by sons Todd Jagodzinski (Jeannie) and Troy Ostrander; grandchildren Mae (Rob), Steve (Shelby), Mitchell (Cassandra), Ellen (Jason), Ashley (Matt), Brian, Michael, Kayla, Maggie, Karina (Brody), Chase and Jeta; great-grandchildren Peyton, Mattie, Aria, Shane and Bennet. Preceded in death by parents Alice and Ernest Fisher, husbands David Jagodzinski and Clyde Ostrander, sons Richard and Ronald Ostrander, sister Barbara Mataya and brother Ernie Fisher. Shirley was loved and cherished by many friends, neighbors and the Birthday Club. Her smile will be missed by all. Shirley was born on July 1, 1935 in Grama and Grampa Gee’s house in Des Moines, IA to Alice and Ernest Fisher. Eventually Alice and Ernest moved with their family to Minnesota. In the early 1950’s, Shirley married David Jagodzinski and moved to a farm in Silver Lake, MN. Shirley and David adopted Todd in 1961. David passed away in 1968. Shirley and Todd moved to Hopkins, MN. Shirley met Clyde Ostrander at her sister Barb’s home on Birch Lake just northwest of Elk River. Shirley and Clyde married in 1970, remained in Hopkins and had their son Troy on New Years Eve. In the next few years, Clyde’s sons from a prior marriage joined the family and they outgrew the little Hopkins rambler. The family moved to the west side of Birch Lake in 1972. In 1979, Clyde and Shirley became the owners of Elk River Floral and it remains a family business to this day. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake, MN.
