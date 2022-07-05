Shirley Adams

Shirley Marie Adamson, age 74, of Otsego passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on January 24, 1948 in Maple Grove the daughter of LeRoy M. & Viola M. (Schmidt) Erickson.
On November 5, 1966, Shirley M. Erickson and Ralph L. Adamson were joined in holy marriage in Minneapolis. God blessed their marriage with three children. Shirley was formerly employed at Boston Scientific. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, puzzles, camping and pull tabs.
Survived by loving husband of fifty-five years: Ralph L. Adamson; three children: Scott (Janee) Adamson, Julie (Greg) Sykora and Chad (Andi) Adamson; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; a brother: Richard (Sharon) Erickson; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister and siblings Joanne, Barb, Dave and Jimmy.
Funeral services for Shirley Adamson was held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 12 Noon at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Pastor Dean Brown officiated.
A visitation was held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Meadow Vale Cemetery in rural Elk River.
Casket Bearers will be Kenny Shackle, Cade Gamrath, Antonio Jackson, Steve Garmuzek, Nebwou Demessie and Donny Johnson.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family.
