Shirley A. Oie

Shirley Oie, age 79, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Gertrude Sonnichsen; siblings, Gilbert Sonnichsen, Robert Sonnichsen, Alice Raymond, Fred Sonnichsen Jr, and Sharon Sonnichsen. She is survived by her children, Tim (Linda) Oie and Kris (Scot) Sandhoefner; grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Oie, Kelli (Chaz) Jensch, Alysha Oie (fiancé Jason Beaudry), Ryan Sandhoefner (fiancé Madison Reichert), Cassandra Oie; and great-grandson, Hunter Oie. Also survived by siblings, Marilyn Youngmark and Harlan Sonnichsen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Shirley was a hardworking and feisty woman who loved reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River. Special thanks to Beehive Homes of Elk River for their care and compassion. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Interment Orono Cemetery in Elk River, MN. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association. https://youtu.be/Cee6pUNia_A Covid guidelines will be enforced and masks are mandatory. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
