Sheri Lahn

A private family service for Sheri L. Lahn will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, MN, with Rev. Shane Koepke officiating, with burial following at East Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed to the Bonnerup Funeral Service website beginning around 3 p.m. on Friday. To view the livestream, simply go to the Bonnerup website at www.bonnerupfunervice.com and click on her obituary page. Sheri passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center – Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. She was “29 years old,” as she quit counting the day before she turned 30! Sheri Lynn (Nasby) was born on December 3, 1968 in Robbinsdale, MN to parents Steven and Gayleen Nasby. On April 20, 1990, she was united in marriage to Duane Lahn, and she was blessed with four children. Sheri loved being a mom and gramma. When she wasn’t spending time with family, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, being outdoors, and collecting various things – Precious Moments being a favorite. Strong, hardworking, energetic, and upbeat are just a few ways to describe Sheri. If you needed anything, Sheri could always be relied upon. Above all, family meant the world to Sheri, and she cherished every moment spent with them. From giving balloons, to cards, or just randomly showing up at your house, Sheri always had a way to make you feel like you were the most important person in the world to her at that given time. She will be missed by her husband of 30 years, Duane Lahn; children, Kristopher (Heidi) Lahn, Phillip (Nicki) Lahn, Chad Lahn, and Melissa Lahn; mom, Gayleen (Dana) Peterson; grandchildren, Blake, Gavin, Addison, Chase, Logan, and Madelyn; siblings, Chad (Krissy) Nasby and Andrea Isaacson; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Sheri is preceded in death by her father, Steve Nasby; and grandparents, Clarence and Bev Nasby and LaVere and Lorraine Borchardt; and many other relatives. Blessed be her memory!
