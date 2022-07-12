Shayne Daniel Miscko, age 49 of Zimmerman, passed away on July 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Miscko.
Shayne is survived by his mother Patricia; wife of 27 years, Van; children Brett (Kirsten), Danicka, and Victoria; grandchildren Mason, and Olivia; siblings Dustin, Bryan, and Nicholas; and aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Shayne liked to cook, especially when the Vikings were playing. There was never a chance of running out of food when Shayne was around. He was also quite familiar with shopping online with Amazon. Ordering items only to give them away to his friends and family. He loved his long talks on the phone and watching movies. He had a special bond with his dog "Cheeese." They could often be seen around town in his Corvette together "Fighting crime." He of course could never spend enough time with his family and friends and always made sure that everyone was having fun! He will always be lovingly remembered.
Visitation held Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11AM -1PM with a Time of Remembrance at 1PM at the Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred in Shayne's name to Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton.
